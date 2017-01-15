Va. House backs bill that is key to R...

Va. House backs bill that is key to Richmond's bus rapid transit

Read more: Powhatan Today

House Bill 1391 would allow mass transit operators in the Richmond region to have fare enforcement inspectors. The Pulse system planned by GRTC Transit System would allow people to pay before boarding a bus to speed up the process, and periodic checks would occur to ensure riders have paid.

