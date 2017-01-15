Va. House backs bill that is key to Richmond's bus rapid transit
House Bill 1391 would allow mass transit operators in the Richmond region to have fare enforcement inspectors. The Pulse system planned by GRTC Transit System would allow people to pay before boarding a bus to speed up the process, and periodic checks would occur to ensure riders have paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Mayor
|8 hr
|Gilbert
|1
|Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down...
|Tue
|Um hm
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Tue
|let it die
|3
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Jan 21
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC