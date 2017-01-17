Urban and rural communities blast Byron broadband bill in Richmond
Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, speaks in support of HB2108, her Virginia Broadband Deployment Act, during the floor session of the House of Delegates at the State Capitol in Richmond Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|7
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Jan 6
|vcugent79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC