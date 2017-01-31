Trustmark Hires Lance Epstein as Regi...

Trustmark Hires Lance Epstein as Regional Sales Director, Capitol Region

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The announcement was made by Jack Waldie, Senior Regional Vice President, Eastern Region. Epstein was hired to develop and implement custom-based insurance solutions for Trustmark's existing broker relationships in the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, as well as expand Trustmark's voluntary group and worksite distribution throughout the territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help The Victim Not The Criminal 3 hr OneOfTheVictims 1
News Va couple sentenced for embezzlement scheme (Oct '08) 3 hr Jeremy 10
News KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09) Mon Billy 37
State Employees Pay Sun State Employees Pay 4
My Response To Governor McAuliffe Jan 29 Tony Powroznick 2
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10) Jan 26 Kid 11
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC