Trustmark Hires Lance Epstein as Regional Sales Director, Capitol Region
The announcement was made by Jack Waldie, Senior Regional Vice President, Eastern Region. Epstein was hired to develop and implement custom-based insurance solutions for Trustmark's existing broker relationships in the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, as well as expand Trustmark's voluntary group and worksite distribution throughout the territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|3 hr
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|Va couple sentenced for embezzlement scheme (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Jeremy
|10
|KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Billy
|37
|State Employees Pay
|Sun
|State Employees Pay
|4
|My Response To Governor McAuliffe
|Jan 29
|Tony Powroznick
|2
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC