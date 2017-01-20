Trump's inauguration speech channeled Richmond native Steve Bannon
In President Donald Trump's inaugural address he vowed to put "America First" while also emphasizing carnage, crime, and closed factories. "This American carnage stops right there and stops right now," Trump said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|5 hr
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Fri
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC