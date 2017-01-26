Trump travel ban protest draws more than 500 in Richmond
Following President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries late Friday, protests continued in many cities across the country, including Richmond. A crowd of hundreds gathered on Virginia Commonwealth University's campus in Richmond Sunday afternoon in what organizers said started as a conversation on Twitter and led to an impromptu rally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09)
|2 min
|Billy
|37
|State Employees Pay
|17 hr
|State Employees Pay
|4
|My Response To Governor McAuliffe
|Sun
|Tony Powroznick
|2
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down...
|Jan 24
|Um hm
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC