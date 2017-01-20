Trump protesters march Richmond stree...

Trump protesters march Richmond streets in wake of inauguration

Read more: WTVR Richmond

The demonstration comes as Trump protesters across the country are organizing in the wake of the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday afternoon. The social movement group, DISRUPTJ20RVA, held a brief rally in protest at Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward.

