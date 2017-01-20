Three Richmond schools granted accreditation status
The accreditation ratings of three Richmond schools was revised as a result of edits to 2015-2016 Standards of Learning test records, the Virginia Department of Education said. The edits, submitted late last year by Richmond Public Schools, affected the level of extra credit - known as "remediation recovery" - awarded to the schools for successful efforts to help students who previously failed SOL tests in reading and mathematics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|10 hr
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|11 hr
|Cry libbies CRY
|8
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC