Three Richmond schools granted accreditation status

The accreditation ratings of three Richmond schools was revised as a result of edits to 2015-2016 Standards of Learning test records, the Virginia Department of Education said. The edits, submitted late last year by Richmond Public Schools, affected the level of extra credit - known as "remediation recovery" - awarded to the schools for successful efforts to help students who previously failed SOL tests in reading and mathematics.

