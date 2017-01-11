Thousands of Richmond-area drivers at...

Thousands of Richmond-area drivers at risk from faulty Takata airbags

10 hrs ago

The Department of Motor Vehicle is warning Virginians, thousands of them are driving vehicles that are under recall for defective airbags. The recall involves Takata brand airbag inflators that have caused 11 U.S. deaths and a number of serious injuries when the inflators malfunctioned - spraying pieces of shrapnel into the victims.

