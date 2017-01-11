The strange and secret freshwater spr...

The strange and secret freshwater spring of Richmond

Did you know this used to be a town of grand springs, ones that were used by citizens and merchants who wanted the freshest, most pure and tasty water? But occasional contamination and fears of it led to the demise of nearly all the rest of the Richmond area's springs. City water has also improved dramatically in recent generations, reducing the foot traffic to these once-busy springs.

