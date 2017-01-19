The Dog and Pig Show to Close in February
It started as a secret supper club , but Isabel and James Eckrosh had bigger aspirations. Their tiny to-go spot, the Dog and Pig Show , opened six months later in Church Hill to critical acclaim .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|14 min
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|40 min
|Cry libbies CRY
|8
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC