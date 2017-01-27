Taken from Veil Brewing's Instagram a...

Taken from Veil Brewing's Instagram account

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Oreos and beer may not seem like they go hand in hand, but Richmond-based company Veil Brewing thinks they do. The beer is a new version of the company's chocolate milk stout that's been conditioned with hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies.

Richmond, VA

