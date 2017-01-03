Suspects sought in Richmond armed rob...

Suspects sought in Richmond armed robbery

19 hrs ago

About 10:35 p.m. Monday, a man was unloading packages from his car when two males approached him, brandished a firearm and robbed the man of his wallet, according to police. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

