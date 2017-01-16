Suspect in cab driver shooting identified, sources tell Crime Insider
Crime Insider sources have identified the man arrested Friday in with connection the shooting death of a Napoleon Taxi cab driver earlier that morning. Sources confirm that George Thomas is tied to the case and has been charged with several firearms, robbery charges, and probation violation charges.
