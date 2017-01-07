stay-off-road
Snow is falling across most of Virginia Saturday morning as roads are in mostly moderate, snow covered conditions in the southern half of the state with minor conditions in the northern region. According to Virginia State Police, they have been busy overnight responding to multiple calls for disabled and crashed vehicles.
