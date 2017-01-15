State leaders holding ‘rally to...

State leaders holding ‘rally to save our healthcare’ Sunday

5 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

State leaders are hosting a rally Sunday in response to president-elect Donald Trump's plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Governor Terry McAuliffe will be joined by Senator Tim Kaine and congressmen Bobby Scott and Donald McEachin in calling on Republican leaders to drop their latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as 'Obamacare.'

