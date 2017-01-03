Southeastern VA, Eastern Shore Saw Record Lows
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, says temperatures in many inland locations dropped to zero or below on Monday morning, but the lowest reading in the area was -8 degrees in Petersburg, Virginia. Salisbury, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, both broke records for low temperatures for the date with 0 degrees on Monday.
