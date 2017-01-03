Snowstorm's effects linger; some residents praise Richmond's snow removal
Jake Urbanski prepares his car for a trip to Atlantic City from Oregon Hill on Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Urbanski has lived in Oregon Hill for 10 years and said he didn't notice any difference between the road conditions and road treatment from last year to this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|111
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Jan 6
|vcugent79
|1
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|Jan 4
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|4
|Chris Sarlo
|Dec 29
|Wendy
|2
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC