Sioux Z speaks about Standing Rock in Richmond
Just days after President Trump signed executive orders to resume work on the North Dakota pipeline, water protectors from Standing Rock visited Richmond. The woman known as Sioux Z, who lost sight in one of her eyes when she was struck by a teargas canister during the protests in November, spoke to a crowd of about two dozen people at Diversity Thrift in Richmond Saturday.
