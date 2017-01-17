Sentences of 2 Richmond men commuted ...

Sentences of 2 Richmond men commuted in Obama's final acts of clemency

President Barack Obama reduced or eliminated the sentences for hundreds more non-violent drug offenders on Tuesday, likely his final acts of clemency while in office. The move brings Obama well beyond his most recent predecessors, who used their commutation powers more sparingly.

