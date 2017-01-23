Sell or close? Long-term, family-run small businesses in Richmond face succession dilemma
Debbie and Mark Edwards, the owners of Adkins Lighting Center in Chesterfield County, own their building and plan to lease it after March 1. Mark and Debbie Edwards will soon close Adkins Lighting. "There is a part of me that would love to continue, but I know this is the right thing for our family," Debbie said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Sat
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC