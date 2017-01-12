Ricky Gray apologizes for Harvey murders as groups urge clemency
"I've stolen something from the world," says death row killer Ricky Gray, at the start of a video created by attorneys seeking his clemency. Earlier this week Judge Henry Hudson denied Gray's request to delay his execution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|10 hr
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|12 hr
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Jan 6
|vcugent79
|1
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|Jan 4
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC