Richmond's Black History and Cultural Center Offers a Diverse Slate for Black History Month

With a focus on Virginia-centric films and a theme of "Life, Love and Liberty: Virginia's Impact on a Nation," this is not your parents' Black History Month. What began as National Negro History week in 1926 - chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass - became Black History Month in 1976 with a stroke of the pen from President Gerald Ford, who saw an opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans.

