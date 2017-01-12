Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take back the streets
As we approach the observance of Martin Luther King Day, some Richmond neighbors don't want it to be just a day off from work, but instead, a day to rally and take back their neighborhoods. Richmond neighbors say it's time to take to the streets in order to take back the street, so they're planning a community march and a roundtable discussion for youth to let them know there is a better way.
