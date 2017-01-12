Richmonders plan roundtable discussio...

Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take back the streets

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

As we approach the observance of Martin Luther King Day, some Richmond neighbors don't want it to be just a day off from work, but instead, a day to rally and take back their neighborhoods. Richmond neighbors say it's time to take to the streets in order to take back the street, so they're planning a community march and a roundtable discussion for youth to let them know there is a better way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abolishing the Fed has its Problems Jan 10 ConcernedCitizen 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
Drug testing for resource mfg Jan 7 let it die 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Jan 6 vcugent79 1
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Jan 4 Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
Chris Sarlo Dec 29 Wendy 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC