Richmond woman arrested for distribution of heroin in Chesterfield County Jail
The incident occurred Thursday, January 19. Maia Burnett, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was found to be in possession of heroin and had distributed it to other inmates. Burnett was charged with Possession of Chemical by Prisoner, which is a felony punishable with a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.
