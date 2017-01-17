Richmond to open cold-weather shelter for Wednesday night

Richmond's cold-weather overflow shelter will be open Wednesday night as temperatures are forecast to dip below 40 degrees, the city said. The shelter is in the city's Public Safety Building at 505 N. Ninth St. It is open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., with registration from 7 to 9 p.m. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

