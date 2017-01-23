Richmond police seize stolen property they suspect was to be used to...
Officers seized all the property, much of it stolen, at the site in the 900 block of Axtell Street starting about 1:30 p.m. Friday, well before the protesters began their march about 7 p.m. Officers seized all the property, much of it stolen, at the site in the 900 block of Axtell Street starting about 1:30 p.m. Friday, well before the protesters began their march about 7 p.m. Richmond police have seized stolen construction material and other items from a vacant, overgrown lot parallel to Interstate 64/95 that authorities believe some participants protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump probably planned to use to block the interstate during their march Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down...
|1 hr
|Um hm
|4
|State Employees Pay
|5 hr
|let it die
|3
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Jan 21
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC