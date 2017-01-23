Richmond police seize stolen property they suspect was to be used to...

Officers seized all the property, much of it stolen, at the site in the 900 block of Axtell Street starting about 1:30 p.m. Friday, well before the protesters began their march about 7 p.m. Officers seized all the property, much of it stolen, at the site in the 900 block of Axtell Street starting about 1:30 p.m. Friday, well before the protesters began their march about 7 p.m. Richmond police have seized stolen construction material and other items from a vacant, overgrown lot parallel to Interstate 64/95 that authorities believe some participants protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump probably planned to use to block the interstate during their march Friday night.

