Richmond police seek man missing since November
The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Shahiem L. Hicks, who has been missing since November 30. Hicks, 29, was last seen in a white Chrysler 300 with a black male in his 60s. He is known to frequent Jackson Ward, Gilpin Court, Mosby Court and Creighton Court.
