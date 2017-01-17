Richmond pastor headed to inauguration shakes off criticism for supporting Trump
Flanked by other ministers on Tuesday who plan on attending Friday's inauguration, Ellison admits he has been criticized for supporting the president-elect. "About Donald Trump being a racist, Donald Trump being this and Donald Trump is that, let's give the man a chance, okay?" Ellison said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|7
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Jan 6
|vcugent79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC