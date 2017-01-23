Richmond officials admit some pothole-riddled roads needs repaving
"You'll hit them, and if you're not looking for them at night you will tear your bike up," said Cook. Cook said crews have come out and patched up the potholes in the past, but said the problem isn't going away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Employees Pay
|17 hr
|letitdie
|2
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Jan 21
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC