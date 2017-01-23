Richmond neighborhood fed up with 3-year-old pothole problem
Jennifer Santos says the potholes in the alleyway behind homes on Westover Hills Boulevard have been there ever since she moved into the area three years ago. "People try to put gravel down and smear it, but that only goes so far," she explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Employees Pay
|2 hr
|letitdie
|2
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Jan 21
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC