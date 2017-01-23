Richmond man eliminated from Food Network's Worst Cooks in America
A Richmond man, who was competing on television as one of the country's worst cooks, has been eliminated from the competition. Matt Josephs was a contestant on season 10 of Food Network's primetime series Worst Cooks in America," where regular people learn to become better home cooks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Employees Pay
|4 hr
|letitdie
|2
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Jan 21
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC