Richmond continues to react to President Trump's temporary travel ban
Local reaction to President Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel from seven predominately Muslim nations continues to pour in, especially after the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dana Boente was appointed the acting U.S. Attorney General. Before Trump's executive order, the news was always on the TV inside Coliseum Persian Kabob on West Broad Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Response To Governor McAuliffe
|10 hr
|Larry
|3
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|13 hr
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Billy
|37
|State Employees Pay
|Sun
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC