Retired pilot Bill Bailey to be honored in Richmond

Capt. William E. "Bill" Bailey, the Stafford County man recently inducted into the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame, will be one of seven African-Americans honored in Richmond next month. On Feb. 1, Dominion and the Library of Virginia will host the fifth annual Strong Men & Women in Virginia History program, which celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding African-Americans.

