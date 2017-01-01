Resolution Blood Drive
Did you make a resolution to help your community? Keep your resolution this year by donation blood with Virginia Blood Services at the Resolution Blood Drive on Monday, January 16th from 10a-7p at the Double Tree by Hilton Midlothian . This year Virginia Blood Services is partnering with Summit Media Richmond and CBS6 to encourage blood donations at this special blood drive.
