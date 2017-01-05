Relay Foods closes Richmond warehouse...

Relay Foods closes Richmond warehouse, lays off workers

Relay Foods, an online grocer headquartered in Charlottesville, is closing its Richmond distribution warehouse in Scott's Addition as the brand is being dissolved into Denver-based Door to Door Organics as part of a merger announced earlier this year. Dozens of employees in Virginia will be laid off as a result, including an unspecified number in Richmond and 48 in Charlottesville.

