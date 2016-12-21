Reeves defends himself vs. attack

New State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, waves to the gallery at the start of the 2012 session of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2012. New State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, waves to the gallery at the start of the 2012 session of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.