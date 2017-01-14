Protest march to impact traffic on Mo...

Protest march to impact traffic on Monument Avenue Saturday afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A protest march being held in Richmond Saturday will shut down westbound lanes of Monument Avenue in the early afternoon. The march, called the "March on Monument," will shut down parts of Monument Avenue from noon until 4 p.m. Westbound lanes between North Allen Street and Boulevard will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abolishing the Fed has its Problems Thu zersetzung 2
News Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ... Thu docjameson 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
Drug testing for resource mfg Jan 7 let it die 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Jan 6 vcugent79 1
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Jan 4 Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,927,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC