Protest march to impact traffic on Monument Avenue Saturday afternoon
A protest march being held in Richmond Saturday will shut down westbound lanes of Monument Avenue in the early afternoon. The march, called the "March on Monument," will shut down parts of Monument Avenue from noon until 4 p.m. Westbound lanes between North Allen Street and Boulevard will be closed to all vehicular traffic.
Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
