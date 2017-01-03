Preview: With Flora, Two Richmond Sou...

Preview: With Flora, Two Richmond Southern Food Heavy Hitters Hope to Branch Out

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

Jason Alley, along with business partner Michele Jones, Saison's Jay Bayer and chef Sergio Gomez, plan to revamp the Balliceaux space and open a Oaxacan-influenced restaurant, Flora, in March. It's been a long time since Jason Alley has had the chance to break out of his comfort zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abolishing the Fed has its Problems 3 hr ConcernedCitizen 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 4 hr Kashus Klay 113
Drug testing for resource mfg Jan 7 let it die 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Jan 6 vcugent79 1
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Jan 4 Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
Chris Sarlo Dec 29 Wendy 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 277,790,048

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC