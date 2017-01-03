President of Richmond Fed Bank retiring in October
Jeffrey Lacker, the president of the Federal Reserve's Richmond bank, announced Tuesday that he plans to retire on Oct. 1, stepping down after 28 years at the bank. Lacker becomes the second of the Fed's 12 regional bank presidents who will be departing this year.
