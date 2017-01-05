Preparing for winter weather expected to hit Central Virginia
Virginia Department of Transportation told 8News favorable weather is allowing crews to pre-treat major roadways and interstates ahead of the expected winter weather. Crews will be pre-treating with anti-icing materials Wednesday and Thursday.
