Preparing for winter weather expected...

Preparing for winter weather expected to hit Central Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Virginia Department of Transportation told 8News favorable weather is allowing crews to pre-treat major roadways and interstates ahead of the expected winter weather. Crews will be pre-treating with anti-icing materials Wednesday and Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Wed Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
Chris Sarlo Dec 29 Wendy 2
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
Our Educational System now almost in Ruins Dec 17 ConcernedCitizen 1
We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Richmond County was issued at January 05 at 3:09PM EST

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC