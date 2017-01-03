Police urge help in search for two missing Richmond men
William K. Dean Jr., 52, was last seen on Dec. 18, 2015 leaving Richmond Community Hospital, according to police. Dean was known to be a drifter and frequented Rudd's Trailer Park in the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, as well as areas in Richmond's east end, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|21 hr
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Tue
|James Wright
|4
|Chris Sarlo
|Dec 29
|Wendy
|2
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC