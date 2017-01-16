Police: Officer fatally shoots barricade suspect who shot 2, took hostage
An officer in northern Virginia shot and killed a man who shot two others and then kept a hostage barricaded inside a home even after it caught fire, according to police. Fairfax County Police Department spokeswoman Julie Parker told reporters Monday afternoon that after the home in Herndon, a suburb of Washington, went up in flames that firefighters were not able to enter because the man kept shooting inside.
