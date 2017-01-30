Police: Man dies at hospital after being shot in South Richmond
The victim - identified as Mikequan Blakey, 21, of the 3200 block of Ransom Hills Road in Chesterfield - arrived about 11 p.m. at Chippenham Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.
