Police: Man dies at hospital after being shot in South Richmond

The victim - identified as Mikequan Blakey, 21, of the 3200 block of Ransom Hills Road in Chesterfield - arrived about 11 p.m. at Chippenham Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

