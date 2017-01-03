Police make arrest in Providence Park homicide; Richmond teen charged with murder
A Richmond teen has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that occurred in the city's Providence Park neighborhood in November. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, November 25, police were in the area of the 600 block of Milton Street when they heard a loud crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|18 hr
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|20 hr
|James Wright
|4
|Chris Sarlo
|Dec 29
|Wendy
|2
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC