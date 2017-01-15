Police investigating reports of shots fired at Short Pump Town Center
Police in Henrico County are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in a parking lot of Short Pump Town Center Saturday night. Police say they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot near Maggiano's restaurant at approximately 11:40 p.m. When they arrived, they were unable to locate a victim or suspect.
