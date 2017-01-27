Parents of murdered UVA student pushing for better DNA collection in Va.
Her parents, John and Sue Graham are urging lawmakers to consider HJ711 which calls for the state to study the effect of expanding the number of misdemeanor crimes that require DNA collection. Hannah's killer, Jesse Matthew Junior, was convicted of criminal trespassing in 2010 - five years after he had attacked and attempted to kill another young woman in Fairfax.
