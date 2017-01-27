Parents of murdered UVA student pushi...

Parents of murdered UVA student pushing for better DNA collection in Va.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Her parents, John and Sue Graham are urging lawmakers to consider HJ711 which calls for the state to study the effect of expanding the number of misdemeanor crimes that require DNA collection. Hannah's killer, Jesse Matthew Junior, was convicted of criminal trespassing in 2010 - five years after he had attacked and attempted to kill another young woman in Fairfax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds 11 hr BCD536HP 1
how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10) 21 hr Kid 11
Chicago Mayor Thu Gilbert 1
Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down... Jan 24 Um hm 4
State Employees Pay Jan 24 let it die 3
News Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09) Jan 23 Truth 2
Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood Jan 21 WatchmanOntheWall 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC