Officers find body in woods in South Richmond
Police are in the initial stages of a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in South Richmond Sunday morning. Officers were on foot in the 3400 block of Belt Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m. when one of them spotted the body in a wooded area.
