New bill aims to clear Virginia liquor law confusion

A proposed bill that unanimously passed the Virginia Senate on Thursday aims to clarify a decades old law regarding restaurants and the sale of spirits. State Sen. Bill DeSteph introduced SB 1216, that would "require mixed beverage licensees to have food, cooked or prepared on the licensed premises, available for on-premises consumption whenever spirits are sold or served."

