Murder charge dropped against Richmond man after witnesses refuse to testify
A Richmond prosecutor was forced Wednesday to drop the charges, including first degree murder, against a 24-year-old Richmond man accused in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander. Daquan W. Morris, of the 1800 block of North 23rd Street, grinned as his attorney Russell Allen greeted him with a gleeful handshake and pat on the belly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down...
|19 hr
|Um hm
|4
|State Employees Pay
|23 hr
|let it die
|3
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Jan 21
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC