Murder charge dropped against Richmond man after witnesses refuse to testify

A Richmond prosecutor was forced Wednesday to drop the charges, including first degree murder, against a 24-year-old Richmond man accused in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander. Daquan W. Morris, of the 1800 block of North 23rd Street, grinned as his attorney Russell Allen greeted him with a gleeful handshake and pat on the belly.

