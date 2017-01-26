Mom fearful after 90 calls for police...

Mom fearful after 90 calls for police at Richmond apartment complex

Richmond police are all too familiar with the Woodland Crossing Apartment complex in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard; since October 1, police have responded to over 90 calls for service. A mother who wanted CBS 6 to protect her identity said she's concerned for her safety at the apartment complex.

