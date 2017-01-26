Mom fearful after 90 calls for police at Richmond apartment complex
Richmond police are all too familiar with the Woodland Crossing Apartment complex in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard; since October 1, police have responded to over 90 calls for service. A mother who wanted CBS 6 to protect her identity said she's concerned for her safety at the apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|18 hr
|Gilbert
|1
|Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down...
|Tue
|Um hm
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Tue
|let it die
|3
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Jan 21
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC